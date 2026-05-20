Vodafone Idea, Fineotex Chemical, Ola Electric, Apollo Micro Systems among most traded stocks on NSE today, 20 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market traded volatily in intraday trade on Wednesday, 20 May. Benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50, dropped by nearly 1% each during the session, staying on a bouncy track amid conflicting geopolitical signals and persisting uncertainties about the resolution to the West Asian conflict.

Hopes for a potential US-Iran peace agreement grew stronger and crude oil prices eased after US President Donald Trump signalled that war with Iran would end soon. On the other hand, the rupee's weakness and elevated global bond yields are keeping market sentiment cautious.

"Globally, stock markets are facing a headwind from rising bond yields. In the U.S., the 10-year yield is at 4.66% and the 30 - year yield has spiked to 5.19%- the highest level in the last 22 years. This is a red flag to equity markets," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Fineotex Chemical, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Micro Systems, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, BLS International Services, YES Bank, Tata Steel, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Filatex Fashions, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

GMR Airports, Suzlon Energy, HFCL, Viyash Scientific, GTL Infrastructure, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Godawari Power and Ispat, and Vedanta were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 40 crore shares changed hands by 11 am on Wednesday as the telecom stock gained 1% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. For the first time in about six years, Vodafone Idea posted a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore, mainly due to relief in statutory liabilities. The telecom company plans to generate and secure over ₹1.08 lakh crore in cash over the next three years.

Fineotex Chemical: More than 7 crore shares changed hands while the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹35.80. The stock has surged 41% in three consecutive sessions, propelled by strong Q4 results. On Saturday, 16 May, the company said its Q4FY26 consolidated PAT surged 118% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹43.8 crore, revenue soared 162% YoY to ₹313.7 crore, and EBITDA jumped 105% YoY to ₹43.7 crore.

Ola Electric: More than 4 core shares changed hands as the stock rose more than 3% during the session ahead of its Q4 results for 2026.

Apollo Micro Systems: Over 4 crore shares changed hands while the stock surged over 8% during the session to hit a record high of ₹369.40 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹37.61 crore in Q4 FY26, up 168.64% YoY.

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