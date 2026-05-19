Vodafone Idea, Fineotex Chemical, Ola Electric, JP Power among most traded stocks on NSE today, 19 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: A decline in crude oil prices and improvement in the Indian rupee amid fresh signals from US President Donald Trump on a potential deal with Iran infused some positive sentiment in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, 19 May.

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The benchmark Nifty 50 rose by more than half a per cent to reclaim 23,750 during the session, while the Sensex rose by over 400 points to the day's high of 75,746.

US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted at positive developments over a potential peace deal with Iran. He claimed that he had put a planned attack on the West Asian country on hold after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington.

Crude oil benchmark Brent Crude fell 2% to trade below the $110 per barrel. The Indian rupee traded slightly higher after opening marginally weaker.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Fineotex Chemical, Ola Electric Mobility, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Apollo Micro Systems, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, YES Bank, GTL Infrastructure, and ICICI Bank were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

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Suzlon Energy, Adani Power, HFCL, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Nippon India Silver ETF, Tata Steel, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), SAIL, and Eternal were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 81 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose more than 4% to hit a 52-week high of ₹13.42 during the session, looking set to snap its two-day losing run. For the first time in about six years, Vodafone Idea posted a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore, mainly due to relief in statutory liabilities. The telecom company plans to generate and secure over ₹1.08 lakh crore in cash over the next three years

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Fineotex Chemical: More than 14 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 13% in intraday trade, a day after surging 20% after reporting strong Q4 results. On Saturday, 16 May, the company said its Q4FY26 consolidated PAT surged 118% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹43.8 crore, revenue soared 162% YoY to ₹313.7 crore, and EBITDA jumped 105% YoY to ₹43.7 crore.

Ola Electric: Over 10 crore shares changed hands while the stock jumped over 9%. The company will announce its March quarter results on Wednesday, 20 May.

JP Power: More than 5 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by more than 1% during the session. In an exchange filing on Saturday, the company said that its board had approved the proposal for surrendering the Amelia (North) Coal Mine and Bandha North Coal Mine after considering various factors, including recent changes in government coal policies, their economic viability and sociological aspects, with a view to ensuring long-term sustainability and operational efficiency of the company.

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