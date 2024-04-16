Vodafone Idea FPO: 10 key things to know about ₹18,000-crore issue as anchor book opens today
Vodafone Idea FPO is slated to be India’s biggest FPO, if successful, after Yes Bank’s ₹15,000 crore FPO in July 2020. The ₹20,000 crore worth Adani Enterprises FPO in 2023 was cancelled after being fully subscribed.
Vodafone Idea FPO: Vodafone Idea share price declined over 4% on Tuesday ahead of the company’s follow-on-public offer (FPO) which will open on April 18.
