Vodafone Idea FPO: Indus Towers likely to benefit from telco’s fundraising, network expansion
Indus Towers would benefit from Vodafone Idea’s improved financial position and subsequent rollouts, as well as the potential reinstatement of dividends, analysts said.
Vodafone Idea FPO: Indus Towers, India’s largest mobile tower installation company, is likely to benefit if Vodafone Idea completes its fundraising worth ₹45,000 crore and its network expansion, analysts said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started