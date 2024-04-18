Vodafone Idea FPO opens today: Shares rise; GMP, price, other details. Should you apply?
Vodafone Idea FPO GMP today is ₹1.50, which is 50% higher than Tuesday's GMP of Re 1, say market observers
Vodafone Idea FPO: The Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) of Vodafone Idea Ltd is going to hit the primary market today. The Vodafone Idea FPO will remain open till 22nd April 2024. The telecom company has fixed the Vodafone Idea FPO price band at ₹10 to ₹11 per equity share, which is around ₹2 below Tuesday's Vodafone Idea share price closing. According to stock market observers, Vodafone Idea FPO shares are trading at a premium of ₹1.50 per share in the grey market today. This means Vodafone Idea FPO GMP today is ₹1.50.
