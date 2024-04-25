Vodafone Idea share price opens with 7.27% premium at ₹11.80 apiece on NSE
Vodafone Idea share price opened at ₹11.80 per share, 7.27% higher on NSE than the issue price of ₹11. On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price today opened at ₹12 apiece, up 9% than the issue price.
