Vodafone Idea share price opened at ₹11.80 per share, 7.27% higher on NSE than the issue price of ₹11. On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price today opened at ₹12 apiece, up 9% than the issue price.

On Wednesday, Vodafone Idea share price closed 9.03% lower at ₹13.10 apiece on the NSE.

The third-largest telecom provider in the country, Vodafone Idea, began subscriptionson Thursday, April 18, and ended onMonday, April 22. The final offering price for each share wasdetermined to be ₹11—the upper endof the price band of ₹10-11.

Vodafone IdeaFPO garnered ₹18,000 crore in India's largest-ever FPO, with the issue being subscribed nearly seven times over after institutional investors flooded the market with funds. Non-institutional investors subscribedfor 4.54 times the shares set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers sought 19.31 times the shares. The largest portion of the shares were offered to retail investors, who bid somewhat more than that amount.

Promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla, who's a Chairman of the multinational Aditya Birla Group, said during the listing ceremony that the emphatic oversubscription of the view, with the overall book being subscribed to seven times and the institutional book being subscribed to 19 times, demonstrates the tremendous potential of the India digital story and Vodafone's role in it. It is encouraging to see strong participation from both domestic and foreign investors. Notably, it is extremely impressive that the retail component was fully subscribed to.

Vodafone Idea's FPO listing at about Rs. 12 is a slight rise from the issue price, but it represents early selling pressure for quick profits, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart.

Given the company's potential for recovery, a decline below ₹11 appears improbable. After this early volatility, encouraging signals and prospective tariff increases following the election may spur more purchases. Investors that are aggressive and have a long-term perspective may choose to hang onto the stock in anticipation of a future increase to about ₹18, advised Nyati.

Vodafone Idea FPO GMP today

Vodafone Idea FPO GMP or grey market premium is ₹1.40. The fresh shares being issued under the FPO will likely be listed at ₹12.4, representing a gain of 12.73% over the upper limit of the price band, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

View Full Image Vodafone Idea FPO details.

