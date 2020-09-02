Vodafone Idea gains 14% on fund raising plans

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a note said "Vodafone should be able to manage the cash flow requirement in FY21 without a price hike, considering that it has a total ₹14100 crore cash requirement in 9MFY21, including capex of ₹6400 crore and an upfront amount of ₹5800 crore for AGR, along with cash interest cost of ₹1900 crore,against ₹5100 crore of operating cash flow(OCF), ₹7100 crore from Vodafone PLC, and ₹4000 from the Bharti Infratel stake sale. Hence, to offset the cash requirement, it would have to take of 22% price hike to manage the funding requirement. The company may require a huge round of price hike, along with a capital raise, to offset the gap".