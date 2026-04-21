Vodafone Idea, Groww, Bank of Maharashtra among the most traded stocks today, 21 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, clocked strong gains during the session as hopes prevailed that the US and Iran would resolve their conflict, which would drive crude oil prices lower and reduce inflationary risks from the global economy.

According to reports, US President Donald Trump signalled that the ceasefire between the US and Iran may not be extended. Meanwhile, reports also suggested that Vice President JD Vance is expected to depart for Islamabad by 21 April morning to resume negotiations with Iran, as Iran is reportedly considering attending peace talks with the US.

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The 30-share pack Sensex jumped over 700 points, or nearly 1%, during the session to the level of 79,234, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 24,561, rising nearly 200 points, or 1%.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Bank of Maharashtra, Lemon Tree Hotels, Ola Electric Mobility, Suzlon Energy, YES Bank, Reliance Power, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), and Adani Power were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE in Tuesday's session.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), STL Networks, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, PC Jeweller, Rolex Rings, Vedanta, GTL Infrastructure, HFCL, Jio Financial Services, and PNB Housing Finance were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

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Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 19 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose nearly 3% during the session, a day after falling 1.5%, snapping its three-day winning run. Vodafone Idea shares have gained more than 13% so far in April after falling more than 19% in March. Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing on 17 April that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) imposed a financial penalty of ₹21.46 lakh on it. The company said it was reviewing the order and evaluating the next steps in this matter.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww): Over 14 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged nearly 9% during the session, looking set to snap its three-day losing streak. Shares of the company jumped a day after it announced a 122% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹686 crore for Q4FY26. So far in April, the stock has surged 40%

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Bank of Maharashtra: More than 9 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped over 7% to its 52-week high of ₹81.17 on the NSE after it reported a 35% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at ₹2,014 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Over 7 crore shares changed hands, with the stock soaring over 13% during the session, amid reports that the company has signed a new property at Garudeshwar in Gujarat.

Ola Electric Mobility: More than 6 crore shares changed hands, while the stock fell over 2% during the session due to profit booking. On a monthly scale, the stock has gained 68% in April so far, driven by healthy business updates and new product launches.

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