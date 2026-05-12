Vodafone Idea, Groww, YES Bank, HFCL among the most traded stocks on NSE today, 12 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market continued witnessing selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, 12 May, with the Sensex and the Nifty 50 falling more than 1% each during the session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity call, stalled US-Iran peace talks, elevated crude oil prices, the rupee's fall to a record low, and massive foreign capital outflow are the main factors behind the decline in the stock market.

In these four consecutive sessions, the Sensex has crashed more than 2,800 points, 3.6%, while the Nifty 50 has shed 3%.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which stocks were most traded on the NSE on May 12, 2026? ⌵ On May 12, 2026, Vodafone Idea, Groww, YES Bank, and HFCL were among the most traded stocks on the NSE in terms of volume. Other actively traded stocks included Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, GTL Infrastructure, Nippon India Silver ETF, and ONGC. 2 Why did Vodafone Idea's stock fall on May 12, 2026? ⌵ Vodafone Idea's stock fell more than 4% on May 12, 2026, after the company denied receiving any communication regarding a stake transfer plan by the Vodafone Group. Over 64 crore shares changed hands during this period. 3 What factors contributed to the Indian stock market's decline on May 12, 2026? ⌵ The Indian stock market experienced selling pressure due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity call, stalled US-Iran peace talks, elevated crude oil prices, a record low for the rupee against the US dollar, and significant foreign capital outflow. 4 How did the stock market perform in the preceding sessions before May 12, 2026? ⌵ Before May 12, 2026, the Indian stock market had witnessed selling pressure for four consecutive sessions. During this period, the Sensex crashed over 2,800 points (3.6%), and the Nifty 50 shed 3%, leading to an estimated loss of ₹11 lakh crore for investors. 5 What were the reasons for the recent fall in the Indian stock market? ⌵ Key factors contributing to the stock market fall include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for economic restraint and austerity, unresolved US-Iran conflict leading to higher crude oil prices, a weakening Indian rupee, and consistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, YES Bank, HFCL, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, GTL Infrastructure, Nippon India Silver ETF, and ONGC were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Lloyds Engineering Works, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Ola Electric Mobility, Vedanta, AvenuesAI, Paradeep Phosphates, PC Jeweller, Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, and Reliance Power were also among the most traded stocks today.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 64 crore shares changed hands as the stock fell more than 4% during the session, looking set to snap its two-day winning run. The telecom stock declined after it denied receiving communication on the Vodafone Group stake transfer plan.

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Groww: Over 50 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined 7% during the session amid reports that existing investors sold 30.91 crore shares of the company. Reports suggested that Peak XV, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit and YC Holdings were planning to sell their stake in the company.

YES Bank: More than 9 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined over 2% during the session. In an exchange filing on 11 May, YES Bank said Moody’s Investors Service had upgraded its ratings on the bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating, long-term deposit rating, etc.

HFCL: Over 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose more than 3% to hit its 52-week high of ₹153.55. In an exchange filing on 11 May, the company said it had secured export orders worth $19.32 million for the supply of optical fibre cables from renowned international customers.

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