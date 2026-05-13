Vodafone Idea, GTL Infra, SAIL, Groww among the most traded stocks on NSE today, 13 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: Stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- swung between gains and losses in intraday trade on Wednesday, 13 May, amid mixed global cues and a decline in crude oil prices, even as talks between the US and Iran remain stalled.

The Sensex swung more than 800 points during the session, while the Nifty 50 touched an intraday high and low of 23,510 and 23,263, respectively, till 11:45 am.

"The market has been discounting an early resolution to the West Asia crisis and decline in the price of crude. Now, this appears difficult. Consequently, India’s macros are taking a hit. The downside risk to India’s growth and upside risk to inflation have increased. This has negative implications for markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which stocks were most actively traded on the NSE on May 13, 2026? ⌵ On May 13, 2026, Vodafone Idea, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, GTL Infrastructure, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, and YES Bank were among the most traded stocks on the NSE. 2 Why did Vodafone Idea's stock jump on May 13, 2026? ⌵ Vodafone Idea's stock jumped on May 13, 2026, because its board was scheduled to meet later that week to consider a fundraising proposal, along with its fourth quarter and full-year FY26 financial results. 3 What were the key market movements on May 13, 2026? ⌵ On May 13, 2026, the Sensex and Nifty 50 swung between gains and losses amid mixed global cues and declining crude oil prices. The Sensex moved over 800 points intraday, while the Nifty 50 touched an intraday high and low of 23,510 and 23,263, respectively. 4 What was the reason for Groww's stock performance on May 12, 2026? ⌵ On May 12, 2026, Groww's stock declined 7% as existing investors were reported to be selling their stakes, with Peak XV, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit, and YC Holdings mentioned as potential sellers. 5 What factors contributed to the stock market decline on May 12, 2026? ⌵ The stock market declined on May 12, 2026, due to factors including a call for austerity, stalled US-Iran peace talks, elevated crude oil prices, a record low for the rupee, and significant foreign capital outflow.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 23,500 would act as a key resistance for Nifty. Below this, a correction continuation pattern could extend to 23,250-23,150. On the other hand, above 23,500, a pullback move could extend to 23,600-25,650.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, GTL Infrastructure, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, and YES Bank were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Wednesday.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, HFCL, Nippon India Silver ETF, Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), PC Jeweller, Sagility, IIFL Finance, Ola Electric Mobility, Empower India, and Adani Power were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 82 crore shares changed hands while the stock jumped 8% to its 52-week high of ₹12.84 on the NSE after the company said its board would meet later this week to consider a fundraising proposal along with its fourth quarter and full-year FY26 financial results.

GTL Infrastructure: Over 10 crore shares changed hands while the stock surged 11% during the session, a day after reporting its March quarter results. The company's profit stood at ₹1,185.58 crore in Q4FY26 against a loss of ₹248.89 crore YoY. The company reported an exceptional item of ₹1,198.23 crore.

SAIL: Over 8 crore shares changed hands, and the stock jumped 13% during the session. SAIL will declare its Q4 results on 15 May. Meanwhile, Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda has assumed charge as Chairman & Managing Director of SAIL on 9 May.

Groww: More than 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped more than 6% during the session, looking set to snap its five-session losing streak. The stock is down 11% so far in May after a stellar 43% jump in April.

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