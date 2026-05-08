Vodafone Idea, GTL Infra, YES Bank, OnEMI Tech, Lenskart, MRPL among the most traded stocks today, 8 May 2026, on NSE

Most traded stocks today: The domestic market experienced selling pressure during Friday's (8 May) session as weak global cues, a rebound in crude oil prices, and fresh escalation in the Middle East conflict weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 dropped by more than half a per cent to fall below 24,150, while the 30-share pack Sensex declined about 600 points in the first half of the session.

"The de-escalation-escalation drama in West Asia continues with crude prices moving down and up in response. An important market trend amidst this crisis is that despite this geopolitical tension, some markets are doing extremely well while some others are performing poorly," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which stocks were most traded on the NSE on May 8, 2026? ⌵ On May 8, 2026, Vodafone Idea, GTL Infrastructure, YES Bank, OnEMI Technology Solutions, MRPL, and Lenskart Solutions were among the most traded stocks on the NSE. Other actively traded stocks included Firstsource Solutions, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund. 2 What caused the market selling pressure on May 8, 2026? ⌵ The domestic market experienced selling pressure on May 8, 2026, due to weak global cues, a rebound in crude oil prices, and fresh escalation in the Middle East conflict, which weighed on investor sentiment. 3 How did OnEMI Technology Solutions perform on its IPO listing day? ⌵ OnEMI Technology Solutions made a strong debut on the bourses on May 8, 2026. Its share price opened at ₹190 on NSE and ₹191 on BSE, an increase from its issue price of ₹171. 4 Why was Vodafone Idea's stock active on May 8, 2026? ⌵ Vodafone Idea's stock was actively traded as over 32 crore shares changed hands and the stock climbed 2%. This activity followed the government's reduction of its AGR liability by approximately 27%, or ₹23,649 crore. 5 What factors influenced the stock market on May 7, 2026? ⌵ On May 7, 2026, the Nifty 50 rose due to hopes of a potential US-Iran trade deal, declining crude oil prices, and positive global cues. Banking, financial, auto, and metal stocks saw significant buying interest.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, GTL Infrastructure, YES Bank, OnEMI Technology Solutions (Kissht), MRPL, Lenskart Solutions, Firstsource Solutions, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

NBCC (India), HFCL, Suzlon Energy, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Sagility, MIRC Electronics, IFCI, Shipping Corporation of India, Meesho, HCC, and RattanIndia Power were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 32 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed 2% during the session. For the current week, the stock is up 12% after the government reduced its AGR liability by approximately 27%, or ₹23,649 crore, bringing the total dues down to ₹64,046 crore after reassessment. On May 5, the company announced the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the non-executive chairman of the board of directors of Vodafone Idea with immediate effect.

GTL Infrastructure: Over 8 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined by more than 3% during the session. The stock has witnessed healthy buying interest of late. For the week, the stock is up 15%, rising for the second consecutive week. On a monthly scale, the stock has surged 14% so far in May after a 26% rise in April.

YES Bank: Over 5 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined by more than 1% during the session. In an exchange filing on 8 May, YES Bank announced the allotment of 50,89,979 shares of face value of ₹2 each on 7 May under YBL PESOP 2020 Plan, YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme, and YBL RSU Plan, 2024.

OnEMI Technology Solutions: Over 4 crore shares changed hands as the stock made a strong debut on the bourses. On NSE, OnEMI Technology Solutions' share price opened at ₹190 per share, 11.11% higher than the issue price of ₹171. On BSE, the stock opened at ₹191 apiece, up 11.70%.

MRPL: More than 4 crore shares changed as the stock jumped 9% during the session. The stock appears set to end the week flat after falling 10% in the previous week.

Lenskart: Over 4 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined by 3%, amid the expiry of the company’s 6-month shareholder lock-in and reports of a large block deal by existing investors.

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