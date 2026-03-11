Vodafone Idea, Happiest Minds, to Jindal Saw— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: A day after logging healthy gains, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 suffered strong losses in intraday trade on Wednesday, March 11, due to profit booking amid persisting geopolitical risks, the rupee's weakness, and massive foreign capital outflow.

The Sensex crashed over 1,000 points, while the Nifty 50 breached below the psychologically important 24,000 level during the session.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Jindal Saw, Happiest Minds Technologies, Filatex Fashions, Suzlon Energy, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, YES Bank, and Reliance Power were the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Nippon India Silver ETF, Dharan Infra-EPC, SEPC, Ola Electric Mobility, AWL Agri Business, PC Jeweller, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, HFCL, and Eternal were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Nearly 24 crore shares of the company changed hands as the stock declined more than 1% in intraday trade. The telecom stock has lost more than 6% in March so far after a 5% decline in February.

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund: Some 10 crore shares had changed hands by 2 pm on Wednesday, as the stock fell by 2.5% during the session. On a monthly scale, the stock is flat after a 16% crash in February.

Jindal Saw: Over 6 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 2 pm as the stock surged almost 16% in intraday trade on the NSE, defying weak market sentiment. On the monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since last December.

Happiest Minds: Over 5 crore shares had changed hands, as the stock surged more than 13% in intraday trade on Wednesday. In an exchange filing on March 10, the company announced a revision of its FY27 growth expectation to 12.5%, up from the earlier 10%.

Filatex Fashions: Nearly 5 crore shares had changed hands as the stock hit its 5% upper circuit during the session.

