Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, JP Power, Eternal— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Filatex Fashions, Eternal, YES Bank, and Adani Total Gas were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Nishant Kumar
Published19 Mar 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, JP Power, and Eternal were among the most traded stocks on the NSE today.
Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, JP Power, and Eternal were among the most traded stocks on the NSE today.

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market suffered massive losses in morning trade on Thursday, March 19, amid fresh escalation in Middle East tensions, a jump in crude oil price, the rupee's fall to record low levels, and weak global cues.

The Nifty 50 crashed 2.5% to an intraday low of 23,181, while the Sensex plunged 3% to 74,685.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Filatex Fashions, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Dharan Infra-EPC, Eternal, YES Bank, and Adani Total Gas were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

NTPC Green Energy, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, Nippon India Silver ETF, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Ola Electric Mobility, Auri Grow India, Urban Company, PC Jeweller, ITI, and IDFC First Bank were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today

Vodafone Idea: More than 22 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined nearly 4% in morning trade on the NSE, a day after rising 2%. Year-to-date, the stock is down 21% compared to a 10% fall in the equity benchmark Nifty 50.

HDFC Bank: More than 11 crore shares changed hands as the banking stock crashed nearly 9% to its 52-week low of 770 after the part-time Chairman and independent director of the bank, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 6 crore shares changed hands, while the stock climbed more than 2%, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. JP Power shares are gaining traction as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani's takeover bid for its promoter, Jaiprakash Associates (JAL).

Eternal: More than 3 crore shares of the company changed hands as the stock crashed more than 5%. On March 18, Eternal said in an exchange filing that it received two tax demands from GST authorities, totalling over 19 crore, including interest and penalties.

YES Bank: Over 3 crore shares changed hands while the stock fell nearly 3% after rising for the last two consecutive sessions. On a monthly basis, however, YES Bank share price is down over 10%, looking set to extend losses for the fourth consecutive month.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

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