Vodafone Idea, HFCL, JP Power, HCC, Meesho, Ola Electric Mobility among the most traded stocks today, 5 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: Rising crude oil prices, rupee's fall to a new record low against the US dollar, lingering uncertainties over possible US-Iran peace talks, and weak global cues triggered profit booking in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, 5 May, dragging the benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, lower by almost 1% each during the session.

The Sensex fell nearly 1% to hit an intraday low of 76,629, while the Nifty 50, too, dropped by nearly 1% to hit its day's low of 23,914.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, HFCL, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Meesho, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Vedanta, Indiabulls, Suzlon Energy, Adani Power, and Reliance Power were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Tuesday.

Tata Technologies, GTL Infrastructure, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Inox Wind, YES Bank, PC Jeweller, and Meghmani Organics were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 58 crore shares changed hands while the telecom stock surged nearly 8% during the day, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. The government has reduced Vodafone Idea’s AGR liability by approximately 27%, or ₹23,649 crore, bringing the total dues down to ₹64,046 crore after reassessment.

HFCL: Over 8 crore shares changed hands while the stock rose by nearly 6% to hit its 52-week high of ₹133.15. The stock has gained more than 20% over the last three sessions after reporting the highest-ever consolidated profit of ₹184.45 crore for Q4FY26.

JP Power: More than 7 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined 5% during the day, looking set to extend losses for the third straight session. On 4 May, the company reported a consolidated loss of ₹13.37 crore for Q4FY26 compared to a profit of ₹3.77 crore in Q3FY26 and a profit of ₹155.67 crore in Q4FY25.

Meesho: Over 6 crore shares changed hands while the stock gained 5% during the day. The stock jumped nearly 38% in April, and in May so far, it has gained 15%.

Ola Electric Mobility: Over 5 crore shares changed hands while the stock crashed nearly 8% during the day. The stock rallied a whopping 62% in April. Its April sales numbers were 20% higher on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. Ola's registrations rose to 12,166 units last month, up from 10,133 units in March, according to VAHAN data.

HCC: More than 4 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped over 6% during the session. HCC shares surged nearly 61% in April. So far in May, they are up more than 5%.

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