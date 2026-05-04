Vodafone Idea, HFCL, Meesho, JP Power, BHEL among the most traded stocks today, 4 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market witnessed strong across-the-board buying interest in intraday trade on Monday, 4 May, driving the benchmarks higher by more than 1% each during the session.

The Nifty 50 reclaimed the psychologically crucial 24,000 mark, rising to 24,290 during the session as the early results of the Assembly Elections 2026 showed the BJP taking a decisive lead in states like West Bengal and Assam. Rising hopes of US-Iran talks and a slight dip in crude oil prices also influenced sentiment.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, HFCL, Meesho, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Vedanta, Suzlon Energy, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Adani Power, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, YES Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Ola Electric Mobility, Dharan Infra-EPC, Indiabulls, Bandhan Bank, Reliance Power, Inox Wind, and Eternal were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 93 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped almost 8% in intraday trade on the NSE after the company received significant relief on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The government has reduced Vodafone Idea’s AGR liability by approximately 27%, or ₹23,649 crore, bringing the total dues down to ₹64,046 crore after reassessment.

HFCL: More than 13 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped 11% to hit its 52-week high of ₹128.49 during the session after the company said shareholders approved the special resolution at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Friday, 24 April, about the proposed issue of warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and promoter group.

On 30 April, the company reported the highest-ever consolidated profit of ₹184.45 crore for Q4FY26.

Meesho: More than 13 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped 14% during the session. JP Morgan initiated coverage with an 'overweight' rating and a target price of ₹215, according to media reports.

JP Power: Over 9 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed more than 3% during the session. The stock saw a stellar gain of more than 40% in April.

BHEL: Over 8 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped more than 13% during the session to its 52-week high of ₹399 after reporting a nearly threefold jump in Q4 profit.

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