Vodafone Idea, IDBI Bank, YES Bank— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: Earing gains seen during early deals, the Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- traded with significant losses around noon on Monday, 16 March, amid persisting concerns over crude oil prices above the $100 per barrel mark driven by the US-Iran war, heavy foreign capital outflow, and growing concerns over the economic ramifications of the conflict in the Middle East.

The Nifty 50 rose by about 0.60%, but quickly reversed and plunged almost 1%. The Sensex fell more than 1,000 points from its day's high.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, IDBI Bank, YES Bank, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, Adani Power, SEPC, Dharan Infra-EPC, ITI, and Nippon India ETF Gold BEES were among the most traded stocks on the NSE around 11:30 am.

Ola Electric Mobility, Nippon India Silver ETF, Reliance Power, Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty IT ETF, IFCI, MRPL, Eternal, and Tejas Networks were also among the most traded stocks.

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Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 33 crore shares had changed hands by 11:30 am on Monday as the stock jumped more than 5% during the session, looking set to snap its three-day losing run. On a weekly basis, the telecom stock plunged 8% last week, even as on 11 March it said it would meet institutional investors in Singapore on 16 March and in Hong Kong on 17 March.

IDBI Bank: More than 7 crore shares had changed hands on the NSE as the stock crashed more than 16% during the session amid reports that the Indian government has scrapped plans to divest the PSU banking stock after offers received fell below the minimum price expectation, dampening investor sentiment.

YES Bank: Over 6 crore shares had changed hands by 11:30 am. YES Bank shares declined more than 3% intraday, looking set to extend losses for the fourth consecutive session. Last week, the stock fell nearly 7%, extending losses to the third consecutive week.

Suzlon Energy: More than 5 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed about 2%, but traded volatile. Suzlon Energy's share price rose by 3.5% last week, snapping a four-week losing streak.

Adani Power: Adani Power shares climbed more than 5% as more than 5 crore shares changed hands after the company said it had received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for the supply of 1600 MW thermal power under a long-term power supply agreement.

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