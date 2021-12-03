Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Vodafone Idea among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

Vodafone Idea among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

  • Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to be among stock under NSE's F&O ban stock list for today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Two stock has been put under the ban for trade on Friday, December 3, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to be under NSE's F&O ban stock list for today. Wheras, telecom stock Vodafone Idea has been added to the list by the stock exchange for Friday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

