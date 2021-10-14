Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Vodafone Idea, IRCTC among 8 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Vodafone Idea, IRCTC among 8 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Stocks under F&O ban
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Livemint

  • These stocks are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

A total of eight stocks/securities have been put the under futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, October 14, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), Bank of Baroda (BoB) Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun TV and Steel Authority of India (SAIL), continue to be under the list of F&O banned stocks. Whereas, telecom operator Vodafone Idea has been added to the list by the stock exchange for today.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL

