Vodafone Idea, Jindal Saw, YES Bank— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market continued to witness intense selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday, March 12, amid the raging war in the Middle East, rising crude oil prices, and the rupee's fall to record lows.

The Nifty 50 dropped 1.3% to the day's low of 23,556. The Sensex fell about 1,000 points, or 1.3%, to an intraday low of 75,871.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Saw, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Dharan Infra-EPC, Filatex Fashions, YES Bank, HFCL, Suzlon Energy, Eternal, and Adani Total Gas were among the most traded stocks on the NSE on Thursday.

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Reliance Power, Adani Power, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Bharat Coking Coal, Ola Electric Mobility, SEPC, HDFC Bank, and Enviro Infra Engineers were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 25 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12 pm on Thursday, after the stock declined 4% following plans to meet institutional investors next week. The telecom company, in an exchange filing on March 11, said it will meet institutional investors in Singapore on 16 March and in Hong Kong on 17 March.

Jindal Saw: Over 6 crore shares of the company changed hands, as the stock crashed more than 3.5% on profit booking after a stellar 19% gain in the previous session. On a monthly basis, the stock is up over 5% so far this month, looking set to extend its fourth consecutive session of gains.

Filatex Fashions: Over 5 crore shares of the company changed hands as the stock crashed over 5% to a 52-week low of ₹0.18, looking set to extend losses to the second consecutive session.

YES Bank: Over 5 crore shares changed hands, as the banking stock declined almost 3% during the session, down for the second consecutive session. YES Bank shares are down nearly 7% in March so far, looking set to extend losses for the fourth consecutive month.

