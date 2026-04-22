Vodafone Idea, JP Power, Groww, Rolex Rings among the most traded stocks today, 22 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: Stock market benchmarks halted their three-day rally on Wednesday, 22 April, due to profit booking amid lingering uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks.

The US President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, but there is no clarity on when the talks will begin. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance's travel to Pakistan is on hold for an indefinite period.

The 30-share pack Sensex crashed more than 800 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 78,442, while the Nifty 50 plunged over 200 points, or nearly 1%, to the day's low of 24,353.

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Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Suzlon Energy, Rolex Rings, Adani Power, Ola Electric Mobility, and YES Bank were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Wednesday.

Reliance Power, Bank of Maharashtra, HFCL, Filatex Fashions, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Urban Company, ITI, GTL Infrastructure, Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, HCL Technologies, and Samvardhana Motherson International were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 19 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined over half a per cent during the session, a day after rising by 1%. The telecom stock has gained significantly this month after falling for the last two months. Vodafone Idea shares are up nearly 12% so far in April after falling over 19% in March and over 5% in February.

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 9 crore shares of JP Power changed hands while the stock rose almost 7% during the session, looking set to snap its three-day losing streak. The stock amid reports that Adani Group backed the Committee of Creditors (CoC), which opposed considering Vedanta’s revised bid, which was submitted after the deadline in the ongoing insolvency process of Jaiprakash Associates.

According to a Business Standard report, “Adani Group supported the Committee of Creditors (CoC), opposing any consideration of Vedanta’s revised bid submitted after the close of the process in the ongoing insolvency proceedings of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).”

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww): More than 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose nearly 3% to its record high of ₹219.62. The stock surged more than 9% in the previous session after posting a 122% YoY rise in consolidated net profit at ₹686 crore, while revenue from operations increased 87% YoY to ₹1,505 crore.

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Rolex Rings: Over 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged nearly 9% in intraday trade on Wednesday, looking set to extend gains for the sixth consecutive session. In a press release on 20 April, the company said a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026, to consider a proposal for a buyback.

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