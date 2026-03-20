Vodafone Idea, JP Power, HDFC Bank— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- clocked strong gains of over 1% each intraday on Friday, March 20, a day after crashing more than 3%.
The Nifty 50 rose more than 300 points, or 1.5%, to get closer to 23,350 during the session on short covering, largely driven by a decline in crude oil prices amid indications that the US-Iran war may be approaching its last leg.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, HDFC Bank, Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), Websol Energy System, YES Bank, Reliance Power, Nippon India Silver ETF, and Nippon India ETF Gold Bees were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Friday.
Suzlon Energy, MRPL, Eternal, Adani Power, Inox Green Energy Services, NMDC, Filatex Fashions, IDBI Bank, and Tata Steel were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: Over 42 crore shares changed hands, while the stock surged almost 6% during the session, a day after crashing 5%, after Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Centre has no plans to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in telecom operator.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 22 crore shares changed hands as the power stock declined nearly 3% in intraday trade, looking set to snap its three-day winning streak. On a weekly basis, the stock is up 18%. On March 18, the company said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani's takeover bid for its promoter, Jaiprakash Associates (JAL).
HDFC Bank: More than 7 crore shares changed hands. HDFC Bank share price declined more than 2% during the session, falling for the second consecutive session after the bank's non-executive chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned, citing differences over "values and ethics".
Brainbees Solutions: Over 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 20% to hit its upper circuit of ₹252.07. On March 13, the company announced the expansion of its ‘Qwik’ delivery service across select pin codes in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.
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Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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