Vodafone Idea, JP Power, HDFC Bank— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- clocked strong gains of over 1% each intraday on Friday, March 20, a day after crashing more than 3%.
The Nifty 50 rose more than 300 points, or 1.5%, to get closer to 23,350 during the session on short covering, largely driven by a decline in crude oil prices amid indications that the US-Iran war may be approaching its last leg.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, HDFC Bank, Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), Websol Energy System, YES Bank, Reliance Power, Nippon India Silver ETF, and Nippon India ETF Gold Bees were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Friday.
Suzlon Energy, MRPL, Eternal, Adani Power, Inox Green Energy Services, NMDC, Filatex Fashions, IDBI Bank, and Tata Steel were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: Over 42 crore shares changed hands, while the stock surged almost 6% during the session, a day after crashing 5%, after Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Centre has no plans to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in telecom operator.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 22 crore shares changed hands as the power stock declined nearly 3% in intraday trade, looking set to snap its three-day winning streak. On a weekly basis, the stock is up 18%. On March 18, the company said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani's takeover bid for its promoter, Jaiprakash Associates (JAL).
HDFC Bank: More than 7 crore shares changed hands. HDFC Bank share price declined more than 2% during the session, falling for the second consecutive session after the bank's non-executive chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned, citing differences over "values and ethics".
Brainbees Solutions: Over 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 20% to hit its upper circuit of ₹252.07. On March 13, the company announced the expansion of its ‘Qwik’ delivery service across select pin codes in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.
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