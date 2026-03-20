Subscribe

Vodafone Idea, JP Power, HDFC Bank— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, HDFC Bank, and Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) were among the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE on Friday.

Nishant Kumar
Published20 Mar 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Vodafone Idea, JP Power, HDFC Bank, Brainbees Solutions, and YES Bank were among the top-most traded stocks on the NSE on March 20.
Vodafone Idea, JP Power, HDFC Bank, Brainbees Solutions, and YES Bank were among the top-most traded stocks on the NSE on March 20. (An AI-generated image)
AI Quick Read

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- clocked strong gains of over 1% each intraday on Friday, March 20, a day after crashing more than 3%.

The Nifty 50 rose more than 300 points, or 1.5%, to get closer to 23,350 during the session on short covering, largely driven by a decline in crude oil prices amid indications that the US-Iran war may be approaching its last leg.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, HDFC Bank, Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), Websol Energy System, YES Bank, Reliance Power, Nippon India Silver ETF, and Nippon India ETF Gold Bees were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Friday.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy, MRPL, Eternal, Adani Power, Inox Green Energy Services, NMDC, Filatex Fashions, IDBI Bank, and Tata Steel were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty jump: Has the market hit its bottom?

Some top most traded stocks today

Vodafone Idea: Over 42 crore shares changed hands, while the stock surged almost 6% during the session, a day after crashing 5%, after Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Centre has no plans to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in telecom operator.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 22 crore shares changed hands as the power stock declined nearly 3% in intraday trade, looking set to snap its three-day winning streak. On a weekly basis, the stock is up 18%. On March 18, the company said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani's takeover bid for its promoter, Jaiprakash Associates (JAL).

Advertisement

HDFC Bank: More than 7 crore shares changed hands. HDFC Bank share price declined more than 2% during the session, falling for the second consecutive session after the bank's non-executive chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned, citing differences over "values and ethics".

Brainbees Solutions: Over 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 20% to hit its upper circuit of 252.07. On March 13, the company announced the expansion of its ‘Qwik’ delivery service across select pin codes in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

Stock Market TodayMarket-analysisIndian Stock MarketStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsVodafone Idea, JP Power, HDFC Bank— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today
Read Next Story