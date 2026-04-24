Vodafone Idea, JP Power, Himadri Speciality, Reliance Power among the most traded stocks today, 24 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: The domestic stock market continues reeling under selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Friday, 24 April, as elevated crude oil prices, persisting uncertainties over a potential US-Iran peace deal, and foreign capital outflows kept sentiment weak.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 both crashed more than 1% during Friday's session. In just three consecutive sessions, they have plunged by 3%, while investors have lost ₹9 lakh crore in the same period.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Himadri Speciality Chemical, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric Mobility, HCC, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), YES Bank, and IDBI Bank were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

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Adani Power, Kotak Nifty IT ETF, Kotak Nifty Bank ETF, Vidya Wires, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, IRM Energy, GTL Infrastructure, and Delta Corp were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

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Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 23 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined more than 2% in intraday trade. In an exchange filing on 23 April, the telecom company said it will take appropriate legal action against the GST order it received for ₹16,42,918 along with the demand and interest as applicable.

JP Power: More than 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined by 5% during the session, even as the company on 24 April said in an exchange filing that CRISIL Ratings had reaffirmed its ratings on long-term bank facilities worth ₹5,600 crore as "CRISIL BBB/WATCH NEGATIVE."

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Himadri Speciality Chemical: Over 6 crore shares changed hands, and the stock jumped 13% in intraday trade to hit its 52-week high of ₹605 after Q4 results announcement. The company said its Q4FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose by 14% year-on-year to ₹1,288 crore, while profit jumped 29% year-on-year to ₹200.79 crore.

Reliance Power: More than 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined more than 6% in intraday trade on profit booking. So far in April, the stock has surged 39%.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.