Vodafone Idea, JP Power, IRB Infra, Sammaan Capital among most traded stocks on NSE today, 21 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market witnessed decent buying interest during the morning session on Thursday, May 21, driven by positive global cues amid hopes of a potential US-Iran deal. However, elevated crude oil prices, rising bond yields, and concerns over a possible flare-up in inflation capped gains and kept investor sentiment cautious.

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 rose by almost 1% during the morning session but pared gains and traded higher by about 0.30% around 12 pm.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Sammaan Capital, Ola Electric Mobility, Samvardhana Motherson International, Apollo Micro Systems, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, YES Bank, and Lenskart Solutions were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Thursday.

Suzlon Energy, HFCL, Adani Power, Reliance Power, Jay Bharat Maruti, GTL Infrastructure, PC Jeweller, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and Fineotex Chemical were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 50 crore shares changed hands as the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹13.88, rising more than 2% during the session. The stock has jumped 34% so far in May after a 20% rise in April. Vodafone Idea posted a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore in Q4FY26 for the first time in about six years, mainly due to relief in statutory liabilities. The telecom company plans to generate and secure over ₹1.08 lakh crore in cash over the next three years.

IRB Infra: Over 21 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped over 13% during the session. The company reported a 38% YoY rise in its March quarter net profit to ₹296 crore. Revenue, however, declined 10.34% YoY to ₹1,927 crore.

JP Power: Over 13 crore shares changed hands, with the stock jumping nearly 6% during the session. Adani Power is to acquire 24% stake in JP Power.

Sammaan Capital: More than 10 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged almost 12% during the session, a day after reporting Q4 results. The company's gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) were nil at the end of the March quarter as it used the capital infusion by IHC to write off and provision for the legacy stressed book. Sammaan Capital has officially become a part of IHC Group, which is one of the world’s largest investment firms. IHC invests a total of $1 billion ( ₹ 8,850 crore) in Sammaan Capital.

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