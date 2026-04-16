Vodafone Idea, JP Power, Ola Electric, Reliance Power among most traded stocks on NSE today, 16 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: Domestic market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, witnessed high volatility in morning trade on Thursday, 16 April, reacting to news flows surrounding the US-Iran conflict.

While expectations of a final resolution of the conflict have risen after reports suggested both countries are returning to negotiations, hostilities between them remain elevated.

According to news agency AFP, Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei has warned that if US forces invade the West Asian country, it would attack US naval ships enforcing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

After opening 154 points higher at 24,385, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday high and low of 24,401 and 24,198, respectively, during the session. Around 12 pm, the index was 27 points down at 24,204.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Ola Electric Mobility, Reliance Power, YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, Bharat Coking Coal, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, and Firstsource Solutions were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Adani Power, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Sadhana Nitrochem, PC Jeweller, HFCL, GTL Infrastructure, NLC India, Eternal, and HDFC Bank were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: The telecom stock has been among the most traded stocks on the NSE for the last several days. Till 12:15 pm on Thursday, over 26 crore shares of Vodafone Idea changed hands as the stock climbed more than 2% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. So far in April, the stock has gained 11%.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power): Over 19 crore shares changed hands, while the stock jumped nearly 7% during the session. The stock has seen strong gains of 40% so far in April after an 8% fall in March.

Ola Electric Mobility: More than 15 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by 2.5% during the session. The company on 13 April announced the launch of a new product- S1 X+ 5.2 Kwh- powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell.

Reliance Power: Over 9 crore shares changed hands as the stock slipped about 1% during the session, looking set to snap its three-day winning streak. The stock has surged 41% in April so far after falling for the last five consecutive months.

YES Bank: More than 9 crore shares changed hands, while the stock rose by 4% during the session. So far in April, the stock has gained 15%.

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