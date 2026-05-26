Vodafone Idea, JP Power, Suzlon among most traded stocks on NSE today, 26 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: A day after clocking healthy gains of more than 1%, market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, witnessed profit booking on Tuesday, 26 May, as investors remained cautious due to persisting uncertainties over a potential US-Iran deal.

The Nifty 50 dropped near 23,950 during the session, while the Sensex declined over 300 points to the day's low of 76,181 after crude oil prices jumped over 3% during the day.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Suzlon Energy, Davangere Sugar Company, Adani Power, Fineotex Chemical, YES Bank, HFCL, and Bharat Coking Coal were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Apollo Micro Systems, Ola Electric Mobility, PC Jeweller, Pine Labs, GTL Infrastructure, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Vedanta, Reliance Power, and Wipro were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 51 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed 1% to hit its 52-week high of ₹14.17 during the session, rising for the sixth consecutive session. The stock has surged 38% so far in May after a 20% rise in April.

In an exchange filing on 25 May, Vodafone Idea said CRISIL Ratings had assigned a "CRISIL A -" rating with a stable outlook on its ₹35,000 crore bank facilities.

JP Power: More than 14 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped 4%, rising for the fourth consecutive session. Adani Power has finalised agreements with Jaiprakash Associates to purchase a 24% stake in JP Power and the 180 MW Churk thermal power plant located in Uttar Pradesh, as part of a resolution plan approved by the NCLT for JAL.

Suzlon Energy: Over 14 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose 3% during the session, a day after reporting its March quarter results.

Suzlon reported a 5.74% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit to ₹1,114.35 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue from operations for the March quarter jumped 45% YoY to ₹5,468.06 crore. EBITDA jumped 39% YoY to ₹964 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 17.6% compared to 18.4% YoY.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar