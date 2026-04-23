Vodafone Idea, JP Power, Suzlon, Reliance Power among the most traded stocks today, 23 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: Headline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, declined by 1% each for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 23 April, as a spike in crude oil prices amid persisting uncertainties surrounding a potential permanent truce between the US and Iran kept sentiment fragile.

Over just two sessions, the Sensex has crashed by almost 1,600 points, or 2%, while the Nifty 50 has also lost nearly 2%.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric Mobility, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), YES Bank, and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Thursday.

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Jio Financial Services, Adani Power, Motisons Jewellers, Piramal Pharma, IRM Energy, RattanIndia Power, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Delta Corp, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Rolex Rings, and Union Bank of India were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 21 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined by half a per cent, looking set to extend losses for the second consecutive session. However, on a monthly scale, the stock has gained 12% so far in April after falling for the last two months.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: More than 10 crore shares changed hands, while the stock declined more than 1% during the session. In an exchange filing on 22 April, Jaiprakash Associates, the promoters of Jaiprakash Power Ventures, declared that it had not made any encumbrance over shareholding during the financial year 2026 other than those already declared.

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Suzlon Energy: Over 8 crore shares changed hands, while the stock declined more than 1% during the session amid reports that the company looks to resume selling wind turbines in Europe.

Reliance Power: More than 8 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed nearly 2% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. So far in April, the stock has surged 49% after suffering losses for the last five consecutive months.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.