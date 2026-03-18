Vodafone Idea, JP Power, Urban Company, MMTC— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, jumped higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, March 18, on short covering amid positive global cues.

The Sensex has surged more than 2,350 points, or over 3%, while the Nifty 50 has jumped nearly 700 points, or almost 3%, in just three consecutive sessions. A slight downtick in crude oil prices amid hopes that the US-Iran war may be in its final stage is among the key drivers behind the buying in the market.

However, experts warn that uncertainty persists, and it will be premature to discount that the war will end in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Urban Company, MMTC, Filatex Fashions, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Ola Electric Mobility, Eternal, GTL Infrastructure, YES Bank, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, SEPC, and Suzlon Energy were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Nippon India Silver ETF, IDBI Bank, Gokul Agro Resources, JBM Auto, Reliance Power, Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, and Nippon India ETF Gold Bees were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 36 crore shares of the telecom company had changed hands by 1 pm on Wednesday. The stock jumped more than 3% in intraday trade. In March, the stock has crashed by more than 11% after a 5% decline the previous month. Year-to-date, the stock is down 19%, compared with a 8% decline in the Nifty 50.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 21 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 12% during the session after the company announced that NCLT, Allahabad bench, had orally pronounced an order on March 17, 2026, approving the resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises.

Urban Company: Over 10 crore shares changed hands, as the stock surged over 19% during the session. The stock has seen healthy traction lately despite stock market volatility. On a monthly basis, it is up 22% in March, while year-to-date, it is down about 2%.

MMTC: More than 9 crore shares changed hands, while the stock soared 19% during the session, rising for the second consecutive session. The stock is down 4% year-to-date. The recent buying in the stock appears to be due to a technical factor, as there are no recent company announcements regarding any corporate development of the company.

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