Vodafone Idea, JP Power, YES Bank— These are among the most traded stocks on NSE today

Most traded stocks today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, crashed almost 3% each in intraday trade on Monday, March 23, due to escalating tension in West Asia (Middle East), rising crude oil prices, the rupee's fall to a fresh record low, and heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors.
The Nifty 50 dropped to near 22,500 during the session as a massive selloff engulfed every sector on the NSE.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Nippon India Silver ETF, YES Bank, NOCIL, DCX Systems, and Suzlon Energy were among the most traded stocks, on the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.
Eternal, Auri Grow India, HDFC Bank, GTL Infrastructure, Dharan Infra-EPC, Ola Electric Mobility, Reliance Power, Zerodha Silver ETF, PC Jeweller, and Zerodha Gold ETF were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: Some 33 crore shares changed hands, as the stock crashed more than 5% after rising more than 4% in the previous session after data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscribers fell by 4,11,337 users in January, bringing its total user base down to 19,83,59,969 from 19,87,71,306 in December 2025. Meanwhile, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the centre is not looking to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in the telecom operator.
Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund: Over 18 crore shares changed hands as the stock crashed 13% during the session amid a steep 10% fall in silver prices on the MCX.
Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund: More than 13 crore shares changed hands as the ETF crashed over 8% during the session amid an 8% fall in MCX gold prices.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 10 crore shares changed hands as the stock crashed 10% on the NSE. On March 17, the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, orally pronounced an order approving Adani Enterprises' resolution plan with respect to the insolvency process of promoter company Jaiprakash Associates.
YES Bank: Over 7 crore shares changed hands as YES Bank shares declined more than 4% in intraday trade. On March 20, the bank informed in an exchange filing that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the bank had approved the allotment of 1,26,250 shares of face value of ₹2 each under YBL PESOP 2020 plan under YBL ESOS 2020 scheme and YBL RSU plan, 2024. The bank realised ₹ ₹10,17,437.50 by exercise of stock options.
Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the bank increased from ₹62,759,261,614, consisting of 31,379,630,807 shares, to ₹62,759,514,114, consisting of 31,379,757,057 shares.
Read all market-related news here
Read more stories by Nishant Kumar
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.