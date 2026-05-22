Vodafone Idea, JSW Cement, Ola Electric, Central Bank of India among most traded stocks on NSE today, 22 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: Market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose by more than half a per cent each in intraday trade on Friday, 22 May, amid a rise in the Indian rupee due to possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. The domestic currency rose above the 96-per-dollar mark in intraday trade on Friday.

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However, elevated crude oil prices, persistent uncertainty surrounding a potential US-Iran peace deal, and the possibility of interest rate hikes amid rising inflation concerns capped the gains.

The Nifty 50 was 0.48% up at 23,769, while the Sensex was 0.55% up at 75,595 around 12:35 pm.

Vodafone Idea, JSW Cement, Ola Electric Mobility, Central Bank of India, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), YES Bank, Honasa Consumer, and IRB Infrastructure Developers were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Suzlon Energy, Reliance Power, Samvardhana Motherson International, HFCL, Pine Labs, Fineotex Chemical, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Apollo Micro Systems, Wipro, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

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Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 32 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by nearly 1% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the fourth consecutive session. The stock has gained 34% so far in May after a 20% jump in April. On 20 May, Vodafone Idea said it had entered into a power purchase agreement and a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 26% paid-up equity share capital MTK Quantum Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea posted a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore in Q4FY26 for the first time in about six years, mainly due to relief in statutory liabilities. The telecom company plans to generate and secure over ₹1.08 lakh crore in cash over the next three years.

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JSW Cement: Over 8 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 12% during the session, a day after the company said its Q4 consolidated profit rose to ₹361.7 crore from ₹16.21 crore YoY.

Central Bank of India: More than 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock dropped more than 6% during the session, as the government begins its stake sale process through an offer for sale (OFS).

Ola Electric: More than 5 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed more than 2% during the session. On 20 May, Ola Electric Mobility reported a consolidated net loss of ₹500 crore for the March quarter, narrowing 42.5% from ₹870 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.