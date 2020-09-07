Vodafone Idea jumps 10% but pares some gains on lack of fundraising details

MUMBAI: Shares of Vodafone Idea surged as much as 13% on Monday but gave up some gains as the market was disappointed after the company did not give details of its fund raising plans. The company today announced it would rebrand Vodafone Idea to an integrated brand called VI, two years after the completion of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd merger.

The shares touched the day's high of ₹13.21 before the announcement on the hope that the company will furnish some details on raising funds. They pared gains, and at 02:30 pm traded 3.4% higher at ₹12.42, while the benchmark index, Sensex was down 0.3% at 38,256.

The company’s chief executive Ravindar Takkar said "the unified brand has a strong and reliable network, and built to meet the digital need of customers". On Friday, the board had approved plans to raise funds up to ₹25,000 crore via combination of equity and debt issue. The announcement was made post market hours.

Vodafone owes around ₹58,254 crore to the government, of which it has paid ₹3,500 crore so far. The telco pared its stake in Indus Towers for ₹4,000 crore. However, it will have to make a pre-payment of ₹2,400 crore to the Indus Tower-Bharti Infratel merged entity.

The fund raising proposals will be taken up at the annual general meeting scheduled on 30 September 2020. UK-based Vodafone Group has reportedly maintained its stance that it will not invest any fresh equity.

The telco reported a consolidated net loss of ₹25,460 crore in Q1 FY21, higher than net loss of ₹4,873.90 crore in Q1 FY20. Gross revenue fell 5.4% to ₹10,659.30 crore in Q1.

