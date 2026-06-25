Vodafone Idea, Motherson Sumi Wiring, YES Bank among most traded stocks on NSE today, 25 June 2026

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, were up with healthy gains of over half a per cent around noon on Thursday, 25 June, supported by a further decline in crude oil prices, growing chatter around anti-AI trade, and a stable rupee.

The Nifty 50 breached the psychologically important 24,200 during the session, and experts believe that if the index sustains above this level, it may further rise to 24,300 in the near term.

"The undertone remains positive as long as the Nifty sustains above the 24,000 mark. Immediate support is placed at 23,900, followed by 23,790–23,750 if profit booking intensifies. On the upside, the 24,090–24,150 zone remains the key resistance, and a decisive breakout above this supply area could trigger fresh short covering, paving the way towards 24,300," said Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India Silver ETF, YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and Ashok Leyland were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Vedanta Iron and Steel, SEPC, GTL Infrastructure, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Roto Pumps, Ola Electric Mobility, HFCL, Pine Labs, Motisons Jewellers, IFCI, and Vedanta were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

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Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 14 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined about 1% during the session. In an exchange filing on 22 June, the company said its board had approved the allotment of 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., an Aditya Birla Group entity and a member of the promoter group, for cash at an issue price of ₹11 per warrant, against receipt of 25% of the issue price, aggregating to ₹1,182.50 crore.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Over 11 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged over 10% during the session. The company has an analyst meeting with IIFL Capital today.

YES Bank: More than 4 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed nearly 1% during the session. YES Bank's board is to meet on June 29 to evaluate multiple fundraising options, including raising capital through the issuance of equity shares and debt instruments.

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