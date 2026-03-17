Vodafone Idea, MRPL, YES Bank, Eternal— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market traded volatily in the intraday session on Tuesday, March 17, amid persisting concerns over rising crude oil prices driven by the US-Iran war, which has entered its third week, the rupee's weakness, and massive foreign capital outflow.

The Nifty 50 opened at 23,493.20 against its previous close of 23,408.80 and touched an intraday high and low of 23,577.55 and 23,346.60 by 12 pm.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), YES Bank, Eternal, ITI, Dharan Infra-EPC, Adani Power, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, and Bajel Projects were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Nippon India Silver ETF, IDBI Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Filatex Fashions, Ola Electric Mobility, SEPC, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems, Cyient DLM, and GTL Infrastructure were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 17 crore shares of the telecom company had changed hands by 12 pm on Tuesday. The stock declined more than 1% in intraday trade. In March, the stock has crashed by more than 12% after a 5% declinethe previous month. Year-to-date, the stock is down 20%, compared with a 10% decline in the Nifty 50.

MRPL: Nearly 6 crore shares changed hands, as the stock crashed 7% in intraday trade on the NSE, a day after surging 16%. On a monthly basis, MRPL stock is up 2% for March, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive month. Year-to-date, the stock has surged over 30%.

YES Bank: Nearly 4 crore shares changed hands as the banking stock traded volatile. YES Bank shares are down nearly 14% year-to-date. On a monthly scale, they are down 11% in March, looking set to extend losses for the fourth consecutive month.

Eternal: Nearly 4 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped nearly 5% despite stock market volatility, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. However, on a monthly basis, Eternal stock is down 6% in March so far and appears to be on course to extend losses for the sixth consecutive session.

ITI: Some 3 crore shares changed hands, while the stock jumped more than 7%, a day after surging over 14%. On March 16, the Exchange sought clarification from ITI with respect to recent media reports, which suggested the company floated a tender for a solar PV module manufacturing line at the Naini unit in Prayagraj. The company had not responded to the exchange query till 11:30 am on March 17.

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