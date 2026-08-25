Vodafone Idea News: Clarification from telecom giant on ₹53 crore income tax refund order

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday clarified to the stock exchanges that the recent Delhi High Court directive ordering a ₹53.09 crore income tax refund pertains to a routine tax matter. The company stated that the amount involved does not cross the materiality threshold required for formal disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

"We wish to clarify that the matter referred to in the said news article pertains to a routine income tax matter. Further, the amount involved in the matter does not exceed the materiality threshold requiring disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations," the company said in its filing.

The clarification came after the stock exchanges sought an explanation from the company following reports that the Delhi High Court had criticised the Income Tax Department's handling of tax refunds.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the Delhi High Court criticised the Income Tax Department's handling of tax refunds, saying it presented a "grim picture" of the state of affairs in the department, while directing the Revenue to release ₹53.09 crore to Vodafone Idea along with applicable interest.

The report led to an 8% surge in Vodafone Idea shares during the session, with the stock reaching ₹15.20 apiece. Sentiment was further aided by reports that the company is close to securing a loan from the country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI).

The telecom operator is looking to raise around ₹35,000 crore, including a ₹25,000 crore loan and ₹10,000 crore as a line of credit, according to a Business Standard report.

Vodafone Idea performance in June quarter For the June-ended quarter (Q1FY27), the company reported a net loss of ₹3,754 crore, narrower than the net loss of ₹6,608 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, the reported profit of ₹51,970 crore in Q4 FY26 was driven by a one-time exceptional gain of ₹58,116 crore related to the government's relief on AGR dues. Excluding this exceptional gain, the company's loss narrowed from ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹11,689 crore during the reported quarter, marking a 2.4% increase from ₹11,023 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key monthly revenue metric reported quarterly, increased to ₹195, up 10.2% year-on-year (YoY). The company said this represented the highest ARPU growth in the industry.

Its total subscriber base stood at 193.1 million, compared with 192.8 million in Q4 FY26. The company closed the quarter with 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.4 million in the same period last year.

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