Vodafone Idea, NOCIL, JP Power, YES Bank— These are among the most traded stocks on NSE today

Most traded stocks today: A day after suffering a steep loss of 2.6%, equity benchmark Nifty 50 jumped more than 2% to reclaim 23,000 in intraday trade on Tuesday, March 24, supported by healthy buying across segments amid positive global cues.

Global markets rose after US President Donald Trump's comments on "productive conversations" between the US and Iran to find a resolution to the Middle East conflict.

However, it could still be too early to conclude that the worst is behind until there is an official confirmation from both sides on the end of the war and the return to normalcy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India Silver ETF, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, NOCIL, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), YES Bank, BLS International Services, Suzlon Energy, and GTL Infrastructure were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Reliance Power, Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust, PC Jeweller, Filatex Fashions, HDFC Bank, SEPC, and Ola Electric Mobility were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

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Some most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 36 crore shares changed hands as the telecom stock jumped more than 4% in intraday trade on the NSE, a day after plunging 7%. Recently, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the centre is not looking to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in the telecom operator.

Meanwhile, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscriber base fell by 4,11,337 users in January, bringing its total down to 19,83,59,969 from 19,87,71,306 in December 2025.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power): Over 6 crore shares changed hands, as the stock climbed more than 3% in intraday trade on the NSE, losing streak set to snap its two-day losing run. On March 17, the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, orally pronounced an order approving Adani Enterprises' resolution plan with respect to the insolvency process of promoter company Jaiprakash Associates.

NOCIL: More than 6 crore shares changed hands, while the stock surged more than 11% during the session, looking set to extend gains to the third consecutive session. On March 16, the company said in an exchange filing that the board of directors had approved a capital expenditure (Capex) of about ₹130 crore for the capacity expansion at the Dahej Plant. NOCIL is one of the largest manufacturers of rubber chemicals in India.

YES Bank: More than 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by 3% during the session, a day after falling 5%. On March 20, the bank informed about the allotment of 1,26,250 shares under the YBL PESOP 2020 plan, the YBL ESOS 2020 scheme and the YBL RSU plan, 2024. The bank realised ₹ ₹10,17,437.50 by exercise of stock options.

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