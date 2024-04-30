Vodafone Idea, Nykaa, SAIL among 8 stocks likely to enter MSCI Global Standard index in August rejig, says Nuvama
Oberoi Realty, Zydus Lifesciences, Prestige Estates, Thermax, Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Alkem Laboratories and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) need up to 10% rise to enter the MSCI index.
Vodafone Idea shares have become qualified to be included in the MSCI Global Standard index in its August review, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. The addition in the index is likely to attract $233 million inflows in Vodafone Idea shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started