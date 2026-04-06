Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric, Adani Power— These are among the most traded stocks on NSE today, April 6

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market saw some selling pressure in intraday trade on Monday, April 6, amid higher crude oil prices and mixed global cues.
Equity benchmark Nifty 50 declined by 0.75% during the session, with shares of Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank among the top drags.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric Mobility, Adani Power, Reliance Power, YES Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, and PC Jeweller were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.
NMDC, GTL Infrastructure, Zerodha Gold ETF, HDFC Bank, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, IRB Infrastructure Developers, HCC, V-Mart Retail, Zerodha Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, and Zydus Wellness were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: More than 31 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed nearly 1% in a weak market. As Mint reported earlier, the company added subscribers after a gap of almost five years. In February, Vodafone Idea added a net of 21,927 users, taking its base to 198.4 million, Trai data showed on Wednesday.
Ola Electric Mobility: Over 26 crore shares changed hands while the stock jumped more than 7% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. The stock has been rising after the company announced a strong comeback in business performance, with registrations surging 150% year-on-year to 10,117 units during the month (as per VAHAN data). In comparison, Ola’s registrations stood at 3,973 units in February, signalling a sharp resurgence in demand momentum.
Adani Power: More than 11 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed more than 3%. On April 2, the company said it had received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of 2500 MW RE RTC power for a period of 25 years.
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