Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric, GTL Infrastructure— These are among the most traded stocks on NSE today, April 8, 2026

Most traded stocks today: The announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran boosted stock market sentiment, driving the Sensex and the Nifty 50 higher by 4% in intraday trade on Wednesday, April 8.
The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 24,000 mark during the session, and experts believe that if the index sustains above this level, it can rise to 25,000 in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric Mobility, PC Jeweller, GTL Infrastructure, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, YES Bank, Ashok Leyland, SEPC, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Wednesday.
Reliance Power, Adani Power, Suzlon Energy, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, HDFC Bank, Easy Trip Planners, Eternal, Indian Oil Corporation, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, JTL Industries, and Nippon India Silver ETF were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: More than 40 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped more than 6% during the session. According to reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended the reassessment timeline for Vodafone Idea's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues till June.
Ola Electric Mobility: Over 18 crore shares changed hands, while the stock jumped more than 10% during the session. On April 7, Ola Electric announced the readiness of its in-house developed Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell.
PC Jeweller: More than 10 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped over 10% during the session. On Monday, April 6, the jewellery company said it concluded Q4FY26 with approximately 32% year-on-year (YoY) standalone revenue growth.
GTL Infrastructure: Over 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 12% during the session, looking set to extend its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session. The stock has jumped 22% on a monthly basis in April, after a 12% fall in March.
YES Bank: Over 7 crore shares changed hands, while the banking stock jumped 5% during the session. On April 6, the bank revealed in an exchange filing that Vinay Muralidhar Tonse had taken charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with effect from April 06, 2026.
Meanwhile, YES Bank said its net loans and advances reached ₹2,72,454 crore as of March 31, 2026, reflecting a 5.8% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 10.7% rise compared to the same period last year.
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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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