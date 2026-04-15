Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy among most traded stocks on NSE today, April 15, 2026

Most traded stocks today: Equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, jumped almost 2% each in intraday trade on Wednesday, April 15, as reports suggesting the US and Iran could engage in talks shortly to find a permanent solution to their conflict cheered markets.
According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, following which, many major stock indices globally rose sharply, crude oil prices declined, and the dollar index eased.
The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 24,281 during the session, while the 30-share pack Sensex rose to 78,270.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric Mobility, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power) were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.
GTL Infrastructure, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Enviro Infra Engineers, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Filatex Fashions, YES Bank, Railtel Corporation of India, Nippon India Silver ETF, PC Jeweller, Adani Power, HCC, Eternal, and Inox Wind were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: More than 26 crore shares changed hands, as the stock rose by more than 2% during the session. The telecom stock has gained 28% over the last year.
Ola Electric Mobility: More than 18 crore shares changed hands, with the stock rising by more than 3%. Ola Electric launched a new product- S1 X+ 5.2 Kwh- powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell.
“With S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, we are taking our 4680 Bharat Cell to the mass market at scale. The same technology platform we built for our most advanced products is now powering a scooter designed for much wider EV adoption," said the company.
Reliance Power: More than 18 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 15% during the day, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. The stock has surged 44% in April so far after falling for the last five consecutive months.
Suzlon Energy: Over 15 crore shares changed hands while the power stock jumped nearly 8% during the session. The stock has been in the green for three consecutive sessions. In April so far, it has seen impressive gains of 24%.
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Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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