Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy among most traded stocks on NSE today, April 15, 2026

Most traded stocks today: Equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, jumped almost 2% each in intraday trade on Wednesday, April 15, as reports suggesting the US and Iran could engage in talks shortly to find a permanent solution to their conflict cheered markets.
According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, following which, many major stock indices globally rose sharply, crude oil prices declined, and the dollar index eased.
The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 24,281 during the session, while the 30-share pack Sensex rose to 78,270.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric Mobility, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power) were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.
GTL Infrastructure, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Enviro Infra Engineers, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Filatex Fashions, YES Bank, Railtel Corporation of India, Nippon India Silver ETF, PC Jeweller, Adani Power, HCC, Eternal, and Inox Wind were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: More than 26 crore shares changed hands, as the stock rose by more than 2% during the session. The telecom stock has gained 28% over the last year.
Ola Electric Mobility: More than 18 crore shares changed hands, with the stock rising by more than 3%. Ola Electric launched a new product- S1 X+ 5.2 Kwh- powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell.
“With S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, we are taking our 4680 Bharat Cell to the mass market at scale. The same technology platform we built for our most advanced products is now powering a scooter designed for much wider EV adoption," said the company.
Reliance Power: More than 18 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged 15% during the day, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. The stock has surged 44% in April so far after falling for the last five consecutive months.
Suzlon Energy: Over 15 crore shares changed hands while the power stock jumped nearly 8% during the session. The stock has been in the green for three consecutive sessions. In April so far, it has seen impressive gains of 24%.
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