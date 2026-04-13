Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric, Suzlon Energy— These are among most traded stocks on NSE today, April 13, 2026

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market resumed its downward march on Monday, April 13, after rising about 6% for the week ended April 10. Market barometer Nifty 50 plunged 2% to drop to an intraday low of 23,555 after the US-Iran talks failed to end the West Asian conflict and US President Donald Trump's announcement on the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
The selloff was intense in most sectors. Bank, financial, auto, FMCG and IT indices crashed more than 1% each during the session. The mid and small-cap indices crashed more than 2% each.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric Mobility, Filatex Fashions, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Suzlon Energy, Reliance Power, Adani Power, NTPC Green Energy, HFCL, PC Jeweller, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Monday.
YES Bank, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, GTL Infrastructure, Enviro Infra Engineers, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Eternal, HCC, and Dharan Infra-EPC were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: More than 27 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed about 1% despite stock market weakness, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. On a monthly scale, the stock is up about 9% in April so far.
Ola Electric Mobility: Over 24 crore shares changed hands while the stock crashed nearly 8% during the session, looking set to snap its three-day losing streak. Till the previous session, the stock surged over 79% in April after strong business updates.
Filatex Fashions: Over 11 crore shares changed hands while the stock jumped 5% to hit its upper circuit. The stock has been in the green since April 1, gaining 57% this month.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Over 9 crore shares changed hands while the stock rose more than 3% during the session. The Delhi bench of the NCLAT will continue hearing Vedanta’s appeal on the Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) insolvency case on April 13.
Suzlon Energy: More than 9 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed over 2% during the session. On April 13, the company said its board had approved the allotment of 6,57,000 shares of face value of ₹2 to the eligible employees of the company and its subsidiaries under ESOP 2022.
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Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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