Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric to Easy Trip Planners — These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

The Indian stock market erased its early losses and traded with decent gains in the latter part of the first half of Friday’s session (February 20), largely driven by short covering after a steep fall in the previous session.

The Nifty 50 was 134 points, or 0.53%, up at 25,589 around 11 am.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip Planners, Dharan Infra, Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, and YES Bank were among the most traded stocks on the NSE around that time.

Some top top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Around 10:35 am, over 10 crore shares of the company had changed hands. The telecom stock was about half a per cent up at ₹11.32 at that time. In the previous session, Vodafone Idea announced in an exchange filing that the NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Limited, a SEBI-registered Category I - ESG rating provider, had assigned an ESG rating of “66” to the company for FY25.

Easy Trip Planners: Nearly 4 crore shares of the company have changed hands, and the stock was down about 6.5% at ₹8.63 around 10:45 am, looking set to extend losses to the second consecutive session, probably due to heavy profit booking as the stock had soared almost 60% over three sessions prior to Thursday following multiple bulk deals.

Brainbees Solutions: Nearly 2.5 crore shares have changed hands, and the stock was 6.20% up at ₹227 around 10:50 am, looking set to snap its four-day losing streak. Their stock may be rising due to short covering due to technical factors after oversold conditions, as there does not appear to be any major fundamental developments for the stock.

Ola Electric Mobility: Over 2 crore shares have changed hands, and the stock was about 2% down at ₹27 around 10:55 am, looking set to extend losses to the second consecutive session. There are no exchange filings from the company over the last two days. The stock appears to be on a prolonged downtrend as it has been down since October last year on a monthly scale amid weak earnings.

Suzlon Energy: Nearly 2 crore shares have changed hands, and the stock was 1% down at ₹ 44.76 around 11 am, on course to extend losses to a second consecutive session. The power company on Friday said the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, has passed an order upon Suzlon Global Services Limited (since merged with Suzlon Energy Limited) levying a cumulative penalty of ₹9.60 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

