Vodafone Idea, PC Jeweller, Ola Electric, JP Power— These are among the most traded stocks on NSE today, April 7, 2026

Most traded stocks today: After rising for three consecutive sessions, the Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, traded in the red in the first half of the session on Tuesday, April 7.
The Nifty 50 declined 1% to touch the intraday low of 22,719, while the 30-share pack Sensex dropped over 800 points, or more than 1%, to the day's low of 73,282 during the session. Both indices, however, pared losses and traded with minor losses of 0.50% around 11 am.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, PC Jeweller, Ola Electric Mobility, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), YES Bank, GTL Infrastructure, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, and Reliance Power were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Tuesday.
NMDC Steel, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Adani Power, Suzlon Energy, V-Mart Retail, Eternal, Confidence Petroleum India, Rama Steel Tubes, HCC, Osia Hyper Retail, and Nippon India Silver ETF were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: Over 17 crore shares changed hands by 11 am as the stock declined over 2% in morning deals, a day after rising more than 2%. Vodafone Idea added a net of 21,927 users in February, taking its base to 198.4 million, Trai data showed on Wednesday. As Mint reported, the company added subscribers after a gap of almost five years.
PC Jeweller: More than 8 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged almost 10% in early deals, but pared most of those gains quickly. Around 11 am, PC Jeweller shares were 2% up. On April 6, the company said it continued to deliver robust quarterly performance, concluding Q4FY26 with approximately 32% year-on-year (YoY) standalone revenue growth.
"Consistent performance across all quarters has contributed to FY26 emerging as a very positive year with a revenue growth of approximately 49% YoY, marking meaningful progress in the company’s ongoing turnaround journey," said PC Jeweller.
Ola Electric Mobility: More than 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined nearly 3% during the first half of the session due to profit booking after rising for the last three consecutive sessions after announcing a strong business performance for March, with registrations surging 150% year-on-year to 10,117 units during the month (as per VAHAN data).
Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power): More than 4 crore shares changed hands, while the stock rose nearly 5% in early trade. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the implementation of Adani Enterprises' ₹14,543 crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates, rejecting a challenge by mining major Vedanta.
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