Vodafone Idea promoter, promoter group entities agree on ₹5,836 crore infusion, shares to be in focus

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea's board of directors on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, announced that the company promoter and promoter group entities have agreed to infuse ₹5,836 crore into the company to strengthen its financials and improve future cash flows, according to an exchange filing.

“We wish to inform you that the company has reached an agreement with the Vodafone group and entered into an amendment agreement dated 31 December 2025 to the Implementation Agreement dated 20 March 2017, as amended with its promoter/promoter group shareholders,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

As per the structure of the fund infusion, ₹2,307 crore will be invested in cash over the next 12-month period, while the remaining ₹3,529 crore will be raised by the promoters through the sale of equity shares of certain Vodafone Group shareholders.

In 2018, during Vodafone India-Idea's merger, the telecom giant's former promoters agreed to settle cash flows for its disputes prior to 31 May 2018.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.