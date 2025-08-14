Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Net loss at ₹6,608 crore, improves sequentially; ARPU rises to ₹177

Vodafone Idea announced its financial performance for the June-ending quarter today, August 14, post market hours, reporting a net loss of ₹6,608 crore, higher than the net loss of ₹6,432 crore reported in the same period last year.

However, on a sequential basis, losses narrowed compared to the preceding March quarter, when the company reported a net loss of ₹7,166 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹11,022 crore, a 5% increase from ₹10,508 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecom companies—came in at ₹177, above analysts’ estimates of ₹167, driven by subscriber upgrades and an improved mix.

The metric improved by 15% from ₹154 in Q1FY25. At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹4,612 crore, compared to ₹4,204 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins rising to 41.8% from 40%.