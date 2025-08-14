Subscribe

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Net loss at ₹6,608 crore, improves sequentially; ARPU rises to ₹177

Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of 6,608 crore for the June quarter, higher than last year's 6,432 crore. However, losses decreased from 7,166 crore in the March quarter. Revenue rose 5% to 11,022 crore, with ARPU at 177, surpassing estimates.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Aug 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Vodafone Idea announced its financial performance for the June-ending quarter today, August 14, post market hours, reporting a net loss of 6,608 crore, higher than the net loss of 6,432 crore reported in the same period last year.

However, on a sequential basis, losses narrowed compared to the preceding March quarter, when the company reported a net loss of 7,166 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at 11,022 crore, a 5% increase from 10,508 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecom companies—came in at 177, above analysts’ estimates of 167, driven by subscriber upgrades and an improved mix. 

The metric improved by 15% from 154 in Q1FY25. At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA of 4,612 crore, compared to 4,204 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins rising to 41.8% from 40%.

(more to come)

 
