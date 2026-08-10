Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Net loss narrows to ₹3,754 crore, ARPU rises to ₹195; key highlights

Vodafone Idea announced its financial performance for the June-ending quarter on August 10, post-market hours, reporting a net loss of ₹3,754 crore, lower than the net loss of ₹6,608 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, the reported profit of ₹51,970 crore in Q4FY26 was driven by a one-time exceptional gain of ₹58,116 crore related to the government's relief on AGR dues. Excluding this gain, the company's loss narrowed from ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹11,689 crore during the reported quarter, marking a 2.4% increase from ₹11,023 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹5,034 crore compared with ₹4,612 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins improving to 43.1% from 41.8%.

Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “FY27 is the year of execution for us. Our robust Q1FY27 performance is a strong validation of our defined strategy and disciplined execution. Our investments are delivering tangible results with revenue growth of 6.0% YoY and quarterly EBITDA crossing ₹5,000 crore with a YoY growth of 9.1%.”

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ARPU rises 10% YoY to ₹ 195 Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key monthly profitability metric reported quarterly, increased to ₹195, up 10.2% year-on-year (YoY). The company said this was the highest ARPU growth in the industry.

On an absolute basis, however, Vi continues to lag its peers, with Airtel's ARPU at ₹264 and Reliance Jio's at ₹215.

The company said the higher ARPU during the quarter was driven by the addition of 4G users, as its investments in expanding 4G coverage over recent quarters have started yielding results.

Adds subscribers for first time since merger In a significant development, the company reported a net addition to its subscriber base for the first time since the merger.

Its total subscriber base stood at 193.1 million, compared with 192.8 million in Q4FY26. The company closed the quarter with 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.4 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, data usage increased to 88.4 petabytes per day from 69.1 petabytes per day, marking a 27.9% YoY increase.

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Expands 5G coverage The company said it has expanded its 5G coverage to over 200 cities across 17 key circles where it holds 5G spectrum. Alongside the 5G rollout, it continues to invest in expanding its high-speed broadband network by adding new 4G sites and upgrading its core and transmission network.

It added over 15,600 new unique broadband towers over the last 12 months, taking the total count to nearly 205,000.

Meanwhile, its 4G population coverage increased to 87% as of June 2026, bringing an additional 39.4 million people under 4G coverage since Q1FY26. With planned investments, 4G population coverage across the 17 circles is expected to exceed 95%.