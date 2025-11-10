Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Loss expected to decline YoY on higher ARPU; stock bounces back ahead of earnings

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Beleaguered telecom firm Vodafone Idea could report a decline in losses during the second quarter of the financial year. However, revenue growth may remain subdued despite growth in ARPU, as subscriber losses to weigh.

Saloni Goel
Updated10 Nov 2025, 01:30:40 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Loss expected to fall YoY on higher ARPU; subscriber loss a key concern
Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Loss expected to fall YoY on higher ARPU; subscriber loss a key concern

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Vodafone Idea is slated to announce the financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal 2025-26 (FY26). Vodafone Idea board will meet today, November 10, to consider the earnings for the July-September period.

This will be the first earnings announcement since the Supreme Court's nod to the government to reconsider and reconcile the telecom company's pending dues of adjusted gross revenue.

Vodafone Q2 Results Preview

Analysts expect Vodafone Idea Q2 losses to moderate on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, even though they could rise sequentially. Kotak Institutional Equities says Vodafone Idea's loss could be at 6669 crore in Q2.

It expects the revenue to rise, led by higher ARPU but partially offset by continued subscriber losses.

MOSL analysts, too, expect moderation in Q2 losses, but revenue growth could remain in the low single digits. ARPU is likely to increase by ~1% QoQ to 166, while the subscriber base is expected to decline by ~1 million, said MOSL.

Vodafone Idea share price

Vodafone Idea share price declined marginally to the day's low of 9.55, despite a bullish trend in the Indian stock market, ahead of the Q2 results today.

Follow updates here:
10 Nov 2025, 01:30:40 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Voda Idea stock bounces back

After trading marginally lower in trade, Vodafone Idea stock bounced back on Monday ahead of the Q2 results. Vodafone Idea shares traded at 9.62 as of 1.30 pm, as against the last closing price of 9.61.

10 Nov 2025, 01:25:12 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Kotak pegs Vodafone ARPU at ₹169 in Q2

KIE models (1) EoP subscriber base to decline by 1 mn QoQ (versus -0.5 mn qoq) to 196.7 mn and (2) ARPU to increase to Rs169/month due to tariff pass-through and one additional day in the quarter.

10 Nov 2025, 01:03:02 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: MOSL analysts see margins contracting

Expect reported EBITDA to remain flat QoQ (+1% YoY) with EBITDA margin contracting ~30bp QoQ to 41.5%. Pre-INDAS 116 EBITDA likely to decline 2% QoQ to 21.4 billion, said analysts at MOSL.

10 Nov 2025, 12:40:25 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Kotak Institutional Equities sees reduction in loss in Q2

Vodafone Idea could report a net loss of 6668.7 crore as against a loss of 7175.9 crore on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, the figure could rise on a sequential basis from 6608.1 crore, said Kotak Institutional Equities.

10 Nov 2025, 12:26:55 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Vodafone Idea share price dips marginally ahead of Q2 results 2025

Vodafone Idea share price declined to the day's low of 9.55, despite a bullish trend in the Indian stock market, ahead of the Q2 results today. The stock was down less than 1% as against its last close of 9.61.

10 Nov 2025, 12:20:13 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Board meet to consider Q2 results 2025 today

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited (“the Company”) will be held on Monday, 10 November 2025, inter- alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025, said Vodafone Idea in an exchange filing last week.

Vodafone IdeaQ2 ResultsIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Loss expected to decline YoY on higher ARPU; stock bounces back ahead of earnings
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.