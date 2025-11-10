Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Loss expected to decline YoY on higher ARPU; stock bounces back ahead of earnings

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Vodafone Idea is slated to announce the financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal 2025-26 (FY26). Vodafone Idea board will meet today, November 10, to consider the earnings for the July-September period.

This will be the first earnings announcement since the Supreme Court's nod to the government to reconsider and reconcile the telecom company's pending dues of adjusted gross revenue.

Vodafone Q2 Results Preview

Analysts expect Vodafone Idea Q2 losses to moderate on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, even though they could rise sequentially. Kotak Institutional Equities says Vodafone Idea's loss could be at ₹6669 crore in Q2.

It expects the revenue to rise, led by higher ARPU but partially offset by continued subscriber losses.

MOSL analysts, too, expect moderation in Q2 losses, but revenue growth could remain in the low single digits. ARPU is likely to increase by ~1% QoQ to ₹166, while the subscriber base is expected to decline by ~1 million, said MOSL.

Vodafone Idea share price

Vodafone Idea share price declined marginally to the day's low of 9.55, despite a bullish trend in the Indian stock market, ahead of the Q2 results today.