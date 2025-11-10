Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Loss expected to decline YoY on higher ARPU; stock bounces back ahead of earnings

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results LIVE: Vodafone Idea is slated to announce the financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal 2025-26 (FY26). Vodafone Idea board will meet today, November 10, to consider the earnings for the July-September period.
This will be the first earnings announcement since the Supreme Court's nod to the government to reconsider and reconcile the telecom company's pending dues of adjusted gross revenue.
Analysts expect Vodafone Idea Q2 losses to moderate on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, even though they could rise sequentially. Kotak Institutional Equities says Vodafone Idea's loss could be at ₹6669 crore in Q2.
It expects the revenue to rise, led by higher ARPU but partially offset by continued subscriber losses.
MOSL analysts, too, expect moderation in Q2 losses, but revenue growth could remain in the low single digits. ARPU is likely to increase by ~1% QoQ to ₹166, while the subscriber base is expected to decline by ~1 million, said MOSL.
Vodafone Idea share price declined marginally to the day's low of 9.55, despite a bullish trend in the Indian stock market, ahead of the Q2 results today.
After trading marginally lower in trade, Vodafone Idea stock bounced back on Monday ahead of the Q2 results. Vodafone Idea shares traded at ₹9.62 as of 1.30 pm, as against the last closing price of ₹9.61.
KIE models (1) EoP subscriber base to decline by 1 mn QoQ (versus -0.5 mn qoq) to 196.7 mn and (2) ARPU to increase to Rs169/month due to tariff pass-through and one additional day in the quarter.
Expect reported EBITDA to remain flat QoQ (+1% YoY) with EBITDA margin contracting ~30bp QoQ to 41.5%. Pre-INDAS 116 EBITDA likely to decline 2% QoQ to ₹21.4 billion, said analysts at MOSL.
Vodafone Idea could report a net loss of ₹6668.7 crore as against a loss of ₹7175.9 crore on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, the figure could rise on a sequential basis from ₹6608.1 crore, said Kotak Institutional Equities.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited (“the Company”) will be held on Monday, 10 November 2025, inter- alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025, said Vodafone Idea in an exchange filing last week.