Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to 7,990 crore, ARPU rises to 135

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e. 14 February 2023), has allotted 42,76,56,421 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up at an issue price of Rs. 10.20 per share to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd, (a Vodafone Group entity and promoter of the Company), pursuant to exercise of option attached to the Warrants by the warrant holder," the statement read.

